Next Trump-Kim summit to be ‘someplace in Asia’: Mike Pompeo

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday he was dispatching a team to make preparations for the next summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to be held "someplace in Asia" later this month.

"I am dispatching a team there. They are headed that way now to lay the foundations for what I hope will be a substantial additional step towards the path for not only denuclearisation of the peninsula but a brighter future for the North Korean people," Mr Pompeo told Fox News.

He did not name the summit venue.

Vietnam said last week it had not been informed about any time or venue for a possible Trump-Kim summit, but it was confident in its ability to host such a meeting.

Officials and diplomats said two weeks ago that Vietnam was keen to host the summit, and two sources told Reuters that Hanoi was preparing to receive Mr Kim on a state visit.

Singapore, where Mr Trump and Mr Kim met in June, and Bangkok have also been talked about as possibilities for the planned summit.