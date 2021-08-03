Night curfew in Manila to be extended amid Covid-19 surge

MANILA: The Philippines will extend a night curfew in Manila, amid a tightening of curbs to combat a potential surge in Covid-19 Delta variant cases, a government official said.

Metro Manila, already subject to a six-hour curfew from 10pm, will bring it forward by two hours to 8pm, the region's governing body chief Benjamin Abalos said.

"We are only asking for two weeks. This will stop the virus for the meantime. What's important is our hospitals don't get full," he said yesterday.

The authorities have deployed police to quarantine checkpoints in Metro Manila, where inbound and outbound travel will be restricted.

The region will be placed under strict lockdown from Aug 6 to 20.