Nikki Haley quits as US ambassador to UN

WASHINGTON Ms Nikki Haley resigned yesterday as the US ambassador to the United Nations, in the latest departure from President Donald Trump's national security team.

Meeting Ms Haley in the Oval Office, Mr Trump said that she had done a "fantastic job" and would leave at the end of the year.

"She told me probably six months ago, 'I want to take a little time off'," Mr Trump told reporters.

Ms Haley stayed coy on her reasons for quitting, saying only that it was "important to understand when it's time to stand aside".

She insisted that she was not planning to run for president herself against Mr Trump in 2020, when she would likely be seen as a moderate Republican alternative.

A former governor of South Carolina, Ms Haley took the job with little experience in foreign policy but quickly became the full-throated voice at the United Nations for the often unpopular agenda of Mr Trump.

She has pressed for a hawkish line on Iran, justified US cuts to foreign assistance and earlier this year led the US out of the UN Human Rights Council, accusing it of bias against Washington and Israel.

The daughter of Indian immigrants has long been seen as a rising star in the Republican Party, which has sought female and ethnic minorities to broaden its appeal beyond its traditional white demographic.