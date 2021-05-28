World

Nine dead, thousands homeless as cyclone ravages India, Bangladesh

Soldiers evacuating people from a flooded area after Cyclone Yaas made landfall in Ramnagar in West Bengal. A priest removing an idol from a seafront temple as strong winds batter Balasore district in India's Odisha state. (Above) A horse crossing a water-logged road in West Bengal. PHOTOS: REUTERS, AFP
May 28, 2021 06:00 am

DIGHA, INDIA Thousands were made homeless yesterday after a cyclone battered India and Bangladesh, killing nine people including four children.

Barely a week after Cyclone Tauktae claimed at least 155 lives in western India, Cyclone Yaas forced the evacuation of more than 1.5 million people in the eastern states of West Bengal and Odisha.

The storm hit on Wednesday with torrential rain and howling winds gusting up to 155kmh, equivalent to Category 2 hurricane.

Waves the size of double-decker buses pounded the shore and swamped towns along the coastline, exacerbated by a higher-than-normal tide because of a full moon.

Villager Prabir Maity said: "I have lost my home, everything."

Two people died in West Bengal, two in Odisha and five in neighbouring Bangladesh, officials said. Rescue efforts were being complicated by villagers refusing to leave their homes over coronavirus fears.

Two Sinopharm Covid vaccines more than 70% effective: Study

In southern areas of Bangladesh, although not in Yaas' direct path, the sea smashed through water defences and inundated thousands of homes, officials said. - AFP

