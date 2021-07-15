Nine Umno Cabinet ministers pledge support for Malaysia's Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Cabinet ministers, including nine from the United Malays National Organisation (Umno), yesterday pledged their support for Mr Muhyiddin Yassin to continue as prime minister.

Umno, a key ally in the ruling coalition, withdrew support for Mr Muhyiddin last week and called on him to resign for failing to manage the Covid-19 crisis.

Umno ministers in government, who hold key portfolios such as health, defence and foreign affairs, however did not say they would quit following the party's withdrawal.

In a statement yesterday, the Cabinet ministers said they had made "a unanimous decision to continue giving their full support" to Mr Muhyiddin.

The government's current priority was to ensure the success of a national post-pandemic recovery plan, they said.

"The Cabinet ministers would also like to inform that every government decision is made collectively by the Cabinet after taking into account opinions from all quarters," they said.

Parliament is scheduled to hold a five-day special meeting from July 26, the first after it was suspended in January when an emergency was declared to deal with the coronavirus.