Nine-year-old among 144 children detained in Kashmir

NEW DELHI The Indian authorities in Kashmir have detained 144 children, including a nine-year-old, since the government removed the region's special status in August, a police list seen by AFP showed.

Sixty of the minors are under 15, according to the document submitted to a committee appointed by India's Supreme Court.

Reasons given by the police for detaining the minors include stone pelting, rioting and causing damage to property, the committee said in its report. Most have since been released.

The police denied any child was taken into "illegal detention".

"It happens often that when minors/juveniles indulge in stone pelting, that they are momentarily held up on the spot and sent home. Some of these incidents are exaggerated beyond proportion," the report quoted the police as saying.