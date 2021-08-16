‘No jab, no job’ for workers in Fiji

A woman in Suva, Fiji, gets vaccinated against Covid-19. The nation has been experiencing an outbreak of the Delta variant that started in April.

SUVA, FIJI: A "no jab, no job" coronavirus policy went into effect in Fiji yesterday, with unvaccinated public servants forced to go on leave as the Pacific nation joined a number of countries in imposing similar mandates.

A stubborn outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant that started in April ended a yearlong spell of no community transmission of Covid-19 and has overwhelmed Fiji's healthcare system with more than 40,000 cases.

The government has argued that mandatory vaccinations are necessary to raise immunisation rates and end the outbreak.

After a period of forced leave starting yesterday, Fiji's public servants who remain unvaccinated by November will be dismissed.