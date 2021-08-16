‘No jab, no job’ for workers in Fiji
SUVA, FIJI: A "no jab, no job" coronavirus policy went into effect in Fiji yesterday, with unvaccinated public servants forced to go on leave as the Pacific nation joined a number of countries in imposing similar mandates.
A stubborn outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant that started in April ended a yearlong spell of no community transmission of Covid-19 and has overwhelmed Fiji's healthcare system with more than 40,000 cases.
The government has argued that mandatory vaccinations are necessary to raise immunisation rates and end the outbreak.
After a period of forced leave starting yesterday, Fiji's public servants who remain unvaccinated by November will be dismissed.
In addition, employees at private companies could face fines and companies could be forced to stop operations over vaccine refusals. - AFP
