No layovers in Beijing, Shanghai for SIA crew

There will be no layovers for Singapore Airlines (SIA) pilots and cabin crew on flights to Beijing and Shanghai.

This means they have to return to Singapore as soon as possible instead of staying overnight.

The new measure, scheduled to start from 7.30am today, comes amid growing concern about the spread of the Wuhan virus, reported The Straits Times.

SIA operates 21 flights weekly to Beijing and 28 per week to Shanghai as of this month.

An SIA spokesman told The Straits Times yesterday that operating them as turnaround flights is "a precautionary measure for the safety of our crew".

Other airlines also took steps to handle the outbreak:

JETSTAR ASIA

Temporary suspension of services to Hefei, Guiyang and Xuzhou.

BRITISH AIRWAYS

It said yesterday that all flights to China were suspended until tomorrow while it assesses the situation, Reuters reported.

FINNAIR

Finnish airline Finnair said on Jan 28 that it would suspend its flights to Nanjing and Beijing until the end of March.

UNITED AIRLINES

United said it was suspending 24 flights to Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai between Feb 1 and Feb 8 because of a significant drop in demand, Reuters reported.

AIR CANADA

Air Canada said on Jan 28 that it was cancelling selected flights to China to better match capacity with expected demand.

CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific said it would be progressively reducing capacity to and from China by 50 per cent or more from today to the end of March, in line with a government directive as well as market demand, Reuters reported.

LION AIR

Indonesian airline Lion Air Group said yesterday that it would suspend all flights to China from February.