No link between bomb and mosque attacks: NZ police

WELLINGTON: New Zealand police yesterday ruled out a link between a bomb found in Christchurch and the mosque attacks in March that killed 50 Muslim worshippers.

Police and the military bomb squad swooped on a vacant lot outside the city centre on Tuesday, finding "a suspected explosive device" and rounds of ammunition.

They said a 33-year-old man appeared in court yesterday charged with possession of explosives, ammunition and offensive weapons.

"We are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident," Detective Inspector Corrie Parnell said.

"There are no known links between the 33-year-old man and the Christchurch attacks on March 15."

Local media named the man as Jay Michael Harding-Reriti and said the charges included possession of a handheld improvised explosive device, powergel explosives and detonator cord.

He is remanded until May 6.

Christchurch remains on alert after the March shootings in which a white supremacist allegedly killed 50 people and injured another 39 in attacks on two mosques.

The gunman allegedly behind the shootings, a 28-year-old Australian, is in a maximum security prison in Auckland has been ordered to undergo psychiatric tests.