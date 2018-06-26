No one hurt after gunmen fire 25 shots outside KL club

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are investigating a drive-by shooting outside a nightclub at Bukit Bintang here.

City CID chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Rusdi Md Isa said the incident occurred around 10.50pm on Sunday, The Star reported.

"A witness claimed that he heard shots fired from the direction of the parking lot.

"The suspects, believed to be on a motorcycle, fired multiple shots at the night club entrance," Mr Rusdi said yesterday.

According to Bernama, two men on a motorcycle fired 25 shots towards the entrance of the club, shocking patrons and people nearby. No one was injured and the suspects immediately fled the scene.

"We found at least 25 bullet casings at the parking lot, which is about 30m from the entrance of the nightclub," Mr Rusdi said, adding that no arrests have been made so far.

He said a preliminary investigation revealed that the motive may have been a business misunderstanding.