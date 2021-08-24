No opposition MPs in Cabinet, says Ismail

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob sitting at his desk on his first day in office yesterday in Putrajaya. He will announce his Cabinet line-up later this week.

KEDAH: Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said he will not appoint members of the opposition to be part of his Cabinet.

“They (will) have no participation in the Cabinet. There is no unity government with the opposition,” he was quoted as saying in Kedah yesterday.

The Prime Minister clarified that his Cabinet line-up will be announced later this week and denied every list that has been shared on social media.

“Please don’t believe any list. Every day there is a new list. But thank you also for helping me,” he said with a laugh.

He added that the Cabinet line-up must get the nod from Malaysia’s King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, before it can be made public.

Asked whether he would set the Cabinet line-up based on the representation percentage of political parties, he declined to comment.

The visit to Yan district in Kedah was Mr Ismail’s first official trip following his swearing-in as the ninth prime minister on Saturday. He started his first day in office yesterday.

In his maiden speech on Sunday, Mr Ismail asked all Malaysians to work as one “Malaysian family” to join in the recovery of the nation and fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

ENCOURAGING

Mr Ismail said so far he has received encouraging feedback from opposition parties that want to join the National Recovery Council.

“It seems that we have received an encouraging response from the opposition. God willing, we will sit down together and talk,” he said.

The opposition Democratic Action Party (DAP), Malaysia’s largest political party in terms of total lawmakers, said it was open to Mr Ismail’s offer.

“To save lives and livelihoods, DAP is willing to consider the offer for the leadership of the opposition to be part of the National Recovery Council and the Special Committee on Covid-19, provided it is not token representation and a mere rubber-stamp for the government’s views,” party secretarygeneral Lim Guan Eng wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

Parti Amanah Negara’s Dzulkefly Ahmad said the offer by Mr Ismail is in line with the wish and advice of the King.