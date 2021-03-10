World

No overseas spectators for Olympics: Report

Mar 10, 2021 06:00 am

TOKYO: Japan has decided to stage this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics without overseas spectators due to the public's concern about Covid-19, Kyodo news agency said yesterday, citing officials with knowledge of the matter.

The Olympics, postponed by a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, are scheduled for July 23 to Aug 8 and the Paralympics from Aug 24 to Sept 5.

Kyodo quoted officials as saying the government had concluded that welcoming fans from abroad would not be possible given public concern about the coronavirus and the detection of more contagious variants in many countries.

The opening ceremony of the torch relay would also be held without spectators, Kyodo said.

"The organising committee has decided it is essential to hold the ceremony in the north-eastern prefecture of Fukushima behind closed doors, only permitting participants and invitees to take part in the event, to avoid large crowds forming amid the pandemic," Kyodo said, quoting the officials. - REUTERS

