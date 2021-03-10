No overseas spectators for Olympics: Report

TOKYO: Japan has decided to stage this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics without overseas spectators due to the public's concern about Covid-19, Kyodo news agency said yesterday, citing officials with knowledge of the matter.

The Olympics, postponed by a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, are scheduled for July 23 to Aug 8 and the Paralympics from Aug 24 to Sept 5.

Kyodo quoted officials as saying the government had concluded that welcoming fans from abroad would not be possible given public concern about the coronavirus and the detection of more contagious variants in many countries.

The opening ceremony of the torch relay would also be held without spectators, Kyodo said.