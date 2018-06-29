No problem M'sia, S'pore cannot resolve, says new defence minister

Relations between Malaysia and Singapore go through periodic problems, but the two neighbours are adept at resolving them, said Malaysia's Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu.

Bilateral ties have been strained recently, after the new Malaysian government said it would review the Singapore-Kuala Lumpur High-Speed Rail project and consider renegotiating a long-standing water supply deal.

"Singapore is our most important neighbour. There will always be problems, it is normal, even married couples have problems, but they can be resolved," Mr Mohamad told The Straits Times in an interview yesterday.

"So far, there is no problem that cannot be resolved between Malaysia and Singapore. We are good neighbours."

Reflecting the ups and downs in bilateral ties, the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government at the end of last month dropped a high-profile international court case over its renewed claim on Pedra Branca. The case was revived in February last year by the previous Malaysian government.

Mr Mohamad, president of Parti Amanah Negara, said one avenue for the two countries to work together is by strengthening security cooperation in the entry lane to the Singapore Strait - near Middle Rocks and Pedra Branca - following a collision involving a US Navy ship last August that killed 10 sailors.

Through these waters runs a busy sea lane that links the East Asian economies with energy-producing nations in the Middle East and, farther on, the African and European countries.

"Security in the area needs to be beefed up by Malaysia and Singapore," Mr Mohamad said.

At present, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand conduct joint patrols along the Malacca Strait from the Andaman Sea down to the Singapore Strait and its entry point from the South China Sea.

Amanah is one of the four component parties of Malaysia's ruling PH coalition, which came to power in the general election last month, landing Mr Mohamad his job as the new defence minister.

As he settles into the job, Mr Mohamad has said that he will look at rationalising the military's budget in line with the belt-tightening stance of the PH government, and the government is forming a committee to look into alleged past procurement scandals involving the Defence Ministry.

He said Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who will be visiting China soon, will raise with Beijing the subject of the presence of Chinese vessels, including fishing boats, in Malaysian waters.

"For us in the Ministry of Defence, we are concerned with the presence of China's vessels in Malaysia's exclusive economic zone. China must abide by international laws and (restrain) themselves to avoid any misjudgment that could lead to tension and conflict."