North Korea says Biden's policy shows hostile US intent, vows response

SEOUL: North Korea lashed out at the US yesterday saying recent comments from Washington are proof of a hostile policy that requires a corresponding response.

The statements, carried on state news agency KCNA, come after the White House on Friday said officials had completed a months-long review of North Korean policy and underscored the challenges President Joe Biden faces as he seeks to distance his approach from the failures of his predecessors.

In one statement, a North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman accused Washington of insulting the dignity of the country's supreme leadership by criticising North Korea's human rights situation.

The human rights criticism is a provocation that shows the US is "girding itself up for an all-out showdown" with North Korea and will be answered accordingly, the spokesman said.

In another statement, the Foreign Ministry's head of North American affairs department Kwon Jong Gun cited Mr Biden's speech to Congress on Wednesday, where he said that nuclear programmes in North Korea and Iran posed threats that would be addressed through "diplomacy and stern deterrence".