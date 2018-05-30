North Korea sends officials to Singapore, US

TOKYO/SEOUL North Korea has dispatched top officials to Singapore and the US, the latest indication that the on-again-off-again summit with US President Donald Trump may go ahead on June 12.

A top aide to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Singapore on Monday night, Japanese public broadcaster NHK said yesterday.

Mr Kim Chang Son, the de facto chief of staff, flew to Singapore via Beijing, the report said.

When he was asked by a reporter at the Beijing airport if he was flying to Singapore for talks with the US, he said he was "going there to play", according to footage from Nippon TV.

Yesterday, Mr Kim Chang Son was seen stepping out of the Fullerton Hotel and leaving in a black Mercedes-Benz.

Other delegation members left the hotel in a white minibus.

A team of US government officials, including the White House deputy chief of staff for operations Joe Hagin, left US Yokota Air Base in Japan for Singapore on Monday, NHK said.

Mr Kim Yong Chol, vice-chairman of North Korea's Workers' Party's Central Committee, was scheduled to fly to the US today after speaking to Chinese officials in Beijing, South Korea's Yonhap news agency said, citing a source.

Mr Trump confirmed that Mr Kim Yong Chol is headed for New York.

He tweeted: "Meetings are currently taking place concerning summit, and more. Mr Kim Yong Chol, the vice-chairman of North Korea, heading now to New York. "

A former military spy chief, Mr Kim Yong Chol has been a central player in the recent thaw in relations between the two Koreas, as well as the US.

He joined Mr Kim Jong Un in his meetings with South Korean President Moon Jae In in April and this month, and hosted US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo when he visited Pyongyang most recently early this month.

The US and South Korea blacklisted Mr Kim Yong Chol for supporting the North's nuclear and missile programmes in 2010 and 2016, respectively.

Due to sanctions against him, Mr Kim Yong Chol is banned from visiting the US normally. Any visit to the US would indicate a waiver was granted.

During his tenure as a senior intelligence official, he was accused by South Korea of masterminding deadly attacks on a South Korean navy ship and an island in 2010, and he was linked by US intelligence to a cyber attack on Sony Pictures in 2014.

North Korea has denied any involvement in the attacks.