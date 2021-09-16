North, S Korea conduct duelling missile tests, as arms race heats up
SEOUL : Both North Korea and South Korea test fired ballistic missiles yesterday, the latest volley in an arms race that has seen both countries develop increasingly sophisticated weapons.
South Korea tested a submarine-launched ballistic missile, becoming the first country without nuclear weapons to develop such a system.
South Korea President Moon Jae-in was attending the test firing when word came of the North Korean launches, its first ballistic missile tests since March.
"Enhancing our missile capability is exactly what's needed as deterrence against North Korea's provocation," he said.
He also stressed that the test had been planned and was not in response to the North's launches.
North Korea fired a pair of ballistic missiles that landed in the sea off its east coast, according to officials in South Korea and Japan, just days after it tested a cruise missile that is believed to have nuclear capabilities. - REUTERS
