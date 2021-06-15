World

Novavax Covid-19 jab more than 90% effective, large-scale study shows

US biotechnology company Novavax plans to seek regulatory approval by September.
WASHINGTON Novavax's Covid-19 jab is more than 90 per cent effective, including against coronavirus variants, the vaccine-maker said yesterday after a large-scale US study.

The jab "demonstrated 100 per cent protection against moderate and severe disease, 90.4 per cent efficacy overall," the company said in a statement, adding that "the study enrolled 29,960 participants across 119 sites in the US and Mexico to evaluate efficacy, safety and immunogenicity".

The Maryland-headquartered company said it intended to apply for regulatory approval by the third quarter of this year.

After that, it said, it would be on course to make 100 million doses a month by the end of the third quarter and 150 million doses per month by the end of the year.

"Today, Novavax is one step closer to addressing the critical and persistent global public health need for additional Covid-19 vaccines," said Novavax president and chief executive Stanley C. Erck.

"Novavax continues to work with a sense of urgency to complete our regulatory submissions and deliver this vaccine, built on a well-understood and proven platform, to a world that is still in great need of vaccines." - AFP

