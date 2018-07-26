Novichok victim says nerve agent was in sealed perfume box

LONDON A British man poisoned with Novichok said in interviews released on Tuesday he was lucky to be alive after giving a perfume bottle with the nerve agent to his girlfriend, who later died.

Mr Charlie Rowley, 45, is struggling with the death of his partner, Ms Dawn Sturgess, a 44-year-old mother of three.

Both fell ill in Amesbury, near the English city of Salisbury, where a former Russian spy, Mr Sergei Skripal, and his daughter, Yulia, were poisoned with Novichok in March. They survived.

Mr Rowley told ITV News he could not remember where he got the perfume bottle, but it was still in its box and plastic packaging.

When he offered it as a gift to Ms Sturgess, "she recognised the bottle and product as a known brand" and sprayed it on her wrists.

"Within 15 minutes, Dawn said she had a headache", and she went to lie down in the bath, fully clothed. Mr Rowley got some of it on his hands and washed it off.

"It had an oily substance, and I smelled it and it did not smell of perfume," he said.

Both were hospitalised later that day, June 30. A few days later authorities confirmed their exposure to Novichok, which was developed by the Soviet Union.

Ms Sturgess died on July 9. Mr Rowley was discharged from hospital last Friday.

He told The Sun: "It is awful and shocking. I was still on medication when they told me she passed away. I don't think I will ever be able to get over it.

"My heart goes out to Dawn's family. It is amazing that I am alive. In a way I feel lucky I survived, but I have also lost so much."

Police are treating Ms Sturgess' death as murder.