NSW leader to decide within 24 hours whether to extend Sydney lockdown
SYDNEY: The premier of Australia's New South Wales said yesterday she aims to decide within the next 24 hours whether to extend a Covid-19 lockdown in Sydney that is due to end on Friday as new infections dropped in the country's most populous state.
Just 18 new locally acquired Covid-19 cases were detected in the state yesterday, half of the previous day's number.
But Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the decision would also take into account her administration's determination to make the current lockdown the last, as it aims to step up vaccinations.
"That will factor into our decision-making as to whether it (the two-week lockdown) finishes on Friday or whether we continue for a period longer," Ms Berejiklian said.
"I hope to be able to communicate to the community tomorrow on what next week looks like."
Sydney went into a hard lockdown on June 26 to quash the latest flare-up - an outbreak of the Delta variant - but officials have been frustrated after finding new infections linked to illegal gatherings and people flouting rules, raising prospects of an extension. - REUTERS
