NSW state warns Covid-19 intensive care patients will peak in October

CANBERRA: Intensive care cases in Australia's New South Wales will hit a peak in October as Covid-19 infections accumulate, said state premier Gladys Berejiklian.

The state, the epicentre of Australia's current outbreak, declared a record 1,290 new cases yesterday as the nation struggles to contain the highly contagious Delta variant. It also reported four deaths, taking the total number of fatalities in Australia to 1,003.

Ms Berejiklian said the state was preparing for additional hospitalisations before increased vaccination starts to ease the pressure.

"We anticipate that the worst month, the worst time for our intensive care unit will be in October," Ms Berejiklian said in the state capital Sydney.

There are 840 people in hospital for Covid-19 in New South Wales, with 137 in intensive care and 48 requiring ventilation.

Victoria state reported 73 new cases yesterday, a day after Premier Dan Andrews said he would extend lockdown measures as daily infections reached the highest in a year.

Meanwhile, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday extended a lockdown in Auckland by two weeks, while officials reported the country's first death linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Infections in the outbreak have reached 562, but the number of daily new cases dropped to 53 yesterday, the lowest over the past five days.