NTU, NUS taking steps to ensure safety of students heading for HK

Protests in Hong Kong have become increasingly unpredictable with clashes and strikes, including one by air traffic controllers that caused more than 230 flight cancellations yesterday.

Dozens of students from the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and the National University of Singapore (NUS) are still scheduled to travel to Hong Kong for semester exchange and competitions this month.

NTU has more than 40 students scheduled to go to Hong Kong for a four-month exchange starting this month.

An NTU spokesman told The New Paper: "Given the current situation, students may choose to remain in Singapore. The university will continue to monitor events and maintain regular contact with our students."

Students have been told to follow the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) travel advisory on taking precautions such as staying away from areas of demonstrations and exercising caution if unexpectedly caught in the vicinity of protests. NTU has partnered International SOS to provide students with 24-hour medical and emergency assistance and support.

Students have also been encouraged to form chat groups for peer support.

The NUS Water Polo Team is set to compete in the Panasonic 21st Asia Pacific Water Polo Tournament, which will be held at the Kowloon Park Swimming Pool from Aug 16 to 18.

Said an NUS spokesman: "The NUS men and women water polo teams are scheduled to travel to Hong Kong from Aug 15 to 19 for a competition.

"In view of the situation in Hong Kong, NUS has put the travel plans on hold. We will monitor the situation closely... If the situation worsens, we will not proceed with the trip."

The Singapore Swimming Association's women's water polo team is also competing in the tournament. Besides following the MFA advisory, the association will restrict the athletes' movements and have them register with MFA.

When contacted the Ministry of Education said: "Schools that had planned to travel to Hong Kong during this period have either cancelled or postponed their trips in due consideration of MFA's travel advisory."