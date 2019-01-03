Number of deaths on passenger jet aircraft soars in 2018

Workers in Jakarta loading recovered debris from Lion Air flight JT610, which crashed into the Java Sea, killing 189.

WASHINGTON: The fatality rate on passenger jet aircraft worldwide jumped last year after airlines recorded zero accident deaths on passenger jets in the prior year, according to a Dutch consulting company and an aviation safety group.

Dutch aviation consulting company To70 and the Aviation Safety Network both reported on Tuesday there were more than 500 deaths stemming from passenger airline crashes in 2018, but emphasised that fatal crashes remain rare.

To70 estimated that the fatal accident rate for large commercial passenger flights at 0.36 for every million flights, or one fatal accident for every three million flights.

That is up from 2017's 0.06 for every million flight rate and above the most recent five-year average of 0.24 for every million flights. There were 13 deaths in 2017 in two fatal crashes worldwide, but both were on regional turboprop aircraft.

Over the last two decades, aviation deaths around the world have been falling. As recently as 2005, there were 1,015 deaths aboard commercial passenger flights worldwide, the Aviation Safety Network said.

Despite the increase, 2018 was still the third safest year in terms of the number of fatal accidents and the ninth safest measured by deaths, the Aviation Safety Network said.