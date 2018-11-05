Nun who lost Philippines deportation battle returns to Australia

Nun Patricia Fox at Melbourne Airport yesterday. She was kicked out of the Philippines for protesting against human rights abuses.

MELBOURNE: An elderly Australian nun who lost a long legal battle with Manila to stop her deportation attacked Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's "reign of tyranny" as she returned home yesterday.

Sister Patricia Fox, who spent almost three decades working with Philippine labourers, farmers and urban poor, was accused of illegally engaging in political activism as Mr Duterte's government cracked down on foreign critics on its soil.

The 71-year-old apparently angered the fiery president by joining a fact-finding mission in April to investigate alleged abuses against farmers, including killings and evictions by soldiers fighting guerrillas in the southern Philippines.

Welcomed by supporters at Melbourne airport, Sister Fox told reporters she had found it hard to leave.

"At present, (in) the Philippines, the human rights abuses are just increasing and it is a reign of tyranny..." she said.

"There has been a culture of impunity for a long time and it is getting worse."

Sister Fox had been arrested briefly in April on charges of violating her visa's terms against activism in the Philippines and the slow turning wheels of the country's bureaucracy began moving to strip her of her papers.