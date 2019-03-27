Nurul Izzah defends her remarks about Mahathir, reforms

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said he is disappointed with the remark by Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar to Singaporean media that she was dissatisfied with Pakatan Harapan's governance.

"Never mind, many people are disappointed. I am also disappointed with them," Dr Mahathir said in Malay after delivering a special mandate to some 500 civil servants at Dewan Seri Negeri yesterday.

Ms Nurul Izzah had drawn flak for her remarks, with Dr Mahathir's aide labelling her as immature, irrational and emotional in understanding the prime minister's stand and the government.

Even party colleagues Mohamed Azmin Ali and N Surendran attacked her publicly over the disparaging remarks.

Her father, PKR chief Anwar Ibrahim, also waded into the fray."Izzah is my eldest child and as a father, her happiness and well-being comes first. However, as a father, I am also obligated to advise my children that they will always face challenges and disappointments in any path they choose."

He added that while Ms Nurul Izzah was entitled to her point of view, they would continue to focus on Malaysia's future as a family and serve with the Pakatan Harapan.

Yesterday an unfazed Ms Nurul Izzah defended her remarks and added that she will continue to speak her mind.

"I'm always an optimist. But sometimes, I think we have to make our stance very clear. I did not mean any harm certainly. Insyallah (God willing), I will continue to speak in favour of what is right and what is important," she said during a press conference.

Ms Nurul Izzah said her comment about Dr Mahathir being a dictator to The Straits Times was a repetition of what she had said many years ago.

"I've said it before the elections, I have said it during Bersih 2.0's demonstrations. I don't understand why saying it at a different (platform), but with the same message, is problematic," she said.

Ms Nurul Izzah said she remains committed to carrying out the reforms that Pakatan pledged for Malaysia, which included her initiatives in reforming the prison system.