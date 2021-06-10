NUS and NTU named Asia’s best universities in annual ranking

The National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) have been named Asia's best universities in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) annual higher education ranking.

Globally, NUS has come in 11th, keeping its spot from last year, while NTU has moved up a notch to 12th place in a league table comparing 1,300 universities.

This is the fourth consecutive year NUS has held the No. 1 position among Asian universities in the Britain-based company's rankings.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the United States topped the list, while the University of Oxford in Britain came in second.

Stanford University in the US and Britain's University of Cambridge tied for third place.

The only university in the top 10 from outside the US and Britain was the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich, which tied for eighth place with Britain's University College London.

After NUS and NTU, the highest-ranked Asian universities on the chart are China's Tsinghua and Peking universities, placed 17th and 18th, respectively.

NTU has continued to rise through the global university rankings, moving up 29 places on the QS list since 2013.

NTU president Subra Suresh, said: "NTU's focus on academic and research excellence has contributed to our rise in local and global stature. NTU provides an exceptional environment for learning as well as high-impact research and innovation, as seen from several independent international rankings."