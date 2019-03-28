World

NZ cops probe mosque attack links after man dies in stand-off

NZ cops probe mosque attack links after man dies in stand-off
Police investigating a vehicle where a man died of stab wounds after a three-hour standoff with armed officers.PHOTO: AFP
Mar 28, 2019 06:00 am

CHRISTCHURCH Christchurch police launched an urgent investigation yesterday to find out whether a man who died after an early morning stand-off with armed officers had links to the recent mosque attacks which killed 50 people.

Police raided the 54-year-old man's home on Tuesday night and found a cache of firearms after receiving a tip-off from the public about "suspicious behaviour".

They stopped the man in his car in the Richmond Park area, just outside central Christchurch, and began negotiations that lasted for about three hours.

Police eventually approached the vehicle and found the man critically injured with a stab wound that soon claimed his life. They did not explain how he got the wound. They said there were no firearms in the vehicle, which was also cleared by explosives experts.

"A high priority investigation is underway to determine whether or not the deceased man posed a threat to the community," police said.

With the South Island city on alert after New Zealand's gun massacre less than two weeks ago, police said they would also look for any links to the mosque attacks.

Thai opposition forms alliance, claims lower house majority
World

Thai opposition parties form alliance, claims majority

Related Stories

Scandal-hit Korean Air chief forced off board by shareholders

Malaysian cops: Thieves need less than 10 seconds to steal car

US to overhaul air safety oversight in response to Boeing crashes

"At this time there is no evidence to suggest this person had any involvement in the attacks of March 15. However this forms an important part of the investigation," they said.

Christchurch will host a national memorial for the attack victims tomorrow and police have urged the public to remain vigilant. - AFP

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WORLD