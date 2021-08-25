NZ records highest increase in Covid-19 cases since April last year

WELLINGTON New Zealand yesterday recorded its highest increase in Covid-19 cases since April last year, but the authorities said the numbers were not rising exponentially and the majority of the cases were still in centred in Auckland where the recent outbreak started.

There 41 new cases reported yesterday, taking the total to 148, director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield said.

The country's virus-free run since February ended last week after an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant erupted in Auckland, New Zealand's largest city, and quickly spread to capital Wellington.

Of the new cases, 38 are in Auckland and three are in Wellington.

"It is reassuring that we are not seeing an exponential increase," Dr Bloomfield said, adding that with most cases being reported in Auckland, it indicated infections were not widespread.

However, the Health Ministry said in a statement later yesterday that it would not be unexpected to see a rise in daily cases at this stage of the outbreak and at its peak last year New Zealand had a daily total of 89 new cases.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday extended the strict level four curbs by three days until midnight on Friday while Auckland will have restrictions in place at least until Aug 31.

Meanwhile, Australia's government's pandemic modelling adviser said the country can proceed with its reopening plans when it reaches 70 per cent to 80 per cent vaccination levels.

The Melbourne-based Doherty Institute said the country's focus must shift to limiting the number of deaths and hospitalisations, from its current zero-cases strategy, when at least 70 per cent of the country's population above age 16 is fully vaccinated.

"This level of vaccination will make it easier to live with the virus, as we do with other viruses such as the flu," it said in a statement late on Monday.

"Once we reach 70 per cent vaccine coverage, opening up at tens or hundreds of cases nationally per day is possible."

Australia has suffered less from the coronavirus pandemic than many other developed countries with about 44,600 cases and 984 deaths.