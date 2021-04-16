NZ trials app that detects Covid-19 days before symptoms appear

WELLINGTON: New Zealand border workers yesterday began trialling a monitoring app designed to detect coronavirus before the user develops any noticeable symptoms.

The app, "elarm", connects to wearable devices such as fitness trackers and smart watches, using artificial intelligence to check variables such as heart rate and temperature for tell-tale signs of Covid-19.

The developer, New Zealand-based Datamine, claims it can detect the virus with 90 per cent accuracy up to three days before the appearance of symptoms.

The health department said the app could provide a vital early warning for workers at the border who face the most risk of exposure to the virus.