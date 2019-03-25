NZ women don headscarves in show of support
Thousands gathered in New Zealand's cities yesterday to protest against racism and remember the 50 Muslims killed by a gunman in Christchurch. Many non-Muslim women wore headscarves , some made by the Muslim community, to show support . Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said a national remembrance service would be held on March 29 to honour the victims.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now