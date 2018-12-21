Obama delights sick children as Santa in Washington

Former US president Barack Obama, sporting a Santa hat and bearing gifts (above), greeting a patient at the Children's National hospital in Washington.

WASHINGTON: Former US president Barack Obama took on a new high-profile role as Father Christmas on Wednesday for a surprise visit to sick children here.

Sporting a festive Santa hat and armed with a sack of gifts, he delighted young patients at Children's National hospital with gifts and hugs.

"I just want to say thank you to all of you guys," Mr Obama told staff, who greeted him with rapturous cheers, in a video he shared on his Twitter account.

"We've had the chance to talk to some of the wonderful kids and their families," he added.

"As the dad of two girls, I can only imagine in that situation to have nurses and staff and doctors and people who are caring for them, and looking after them... that's the most important thing there is."