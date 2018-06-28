oBike customers in Melbourne claim they can’t get deposit refund

MELBOURNE Days after bike-sharing company oBike abruptly announced it was closing down in Singapore, it is facing criticism from users in Australia who have said it has removed the button that allows customers to refund deposits from its app, Guardian Australia reported.

The latest complaint against oBike came only weeks after it closed its operations in Melbourne and Singapore.

According to Guardian Australia, oBike removed all its bikes from Melbourne on June 12 after the mayor threatened to impound them and charge the company A$3,000 (S$3,015) for littering.

A spokesman for the city of Sydney said oBike continued to operate there.

"The city of Sydney has agreed on a set of guidelines with five other inner-city councils that set out minimum standards and expectations for dockless bike share operators."

Mr Gao Yang said he had been waiting three weeks for a refund from oBike.

"I came to Australia last July and was happy to learn they were here, but shortly I realised how wrong their entire system is," he said.

Users in Australia pay a deposit of A$69 (S$69.40).

Some customers in Australia have told The Age that they applied for a refund, only to find their deposit had been turned into a long-term subscription.

Melbourne-based information-technology consultant William Wen said he went onto the app to apply for a refund when he noticed his deposit had "disappeared".

"I logged onto my app, which I haven't used for a long time, and found that one of my accounts - I have one in my name and another in my partner's name - had automatically, without my permission, been changed to a subscription for two years," he told The Age.

oBike said it is still operating in Malaysia and many parts of the world, according to the Free Malaysia Today website.