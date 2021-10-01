Officials blame home parties for Melbourne's Covid surge

Police patrolling the streets in Melbourne, which is still under lockdown. (Above) A nurse preparing a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Whalan, New South Wales.

Police patrolling the streets in Melbourne, which is still under lockdown. A nurse preparing a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Whalan, New South Wales.

SYDNEY Melbourne's Covid-19 cases surged to record levels yesterday with officials blaming illegal home gatherings to watch a key sporting event for the spike as a hard lockdown neared two months.

The authorities in Victoria, home to Melbourne, estimated nearly a third of yesterday's 1,438 new infections could be traced back to home parties last weekend to watch the Australian rules football grand final on television.

"Many of these cases were completely avoidable... I am not trying to blame anyone, I am simply trying to explain because a lot of people will be scratching their heads - how could it have gone up by so much, so fast," state Premier Daniel Andrews said.

Officials said yesterday's numbers, a 50 per cent jump compared with Wednesday's 950 cases, is a "major setback" in managing the flare-up, as they race to vaccinate the state's 5.5 million adult population.

Half of the state's population above 16 have received their first dose, below the national average of 53 per cent, as officials halved the intervals between Pfizer shots in state-run vaccine hubs to three weeks after supplies rose.

Sydney, Melbourne, and capital Canberra are in a weeks-long lockdown to combat a third wave of infections fuelled by the fast-moving Delta variant.

The authorities have ditched a Covid-zero strategy and are looking at vaccinations as their exit strategy from lockdowns.

New South Wales reported 941 cases yesterday, the majority in Sydney, while Queensland recorded six and the Australian Capital Territory 31.

The record cases in Victoria come as the federal government yesterday decided to phase out its emergency financial support for businesses impacted by the lockdowns, in line with its plan to end support to virus- impacted employees.

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the temporary payments will stop once 80 per cent of the adult population in states becomes fully vaccinated.

"We can't eliminate the virus, we need to learn to live with it in a Covid-safe way," Mr Frydenberg said.