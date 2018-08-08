Officials: California has plenty of water to fight fires

An air tanker drops retardant on the Mendocino Complex Fire, which is now the largest in California's history.

LOS ANGELES: Fire authorities insisted on Monday they have ample water supplies to fight California's wildfires, contrary to US President Donald Trump's tweets that unspecified water diversions to the Pacific were making matters worse.

Officials from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire) and the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho, stressed that the blazes are battled primarily by crews hacking away at dry brush with hand tools and bulldozers, not with water.

"Yes, we have plenty of water," CalFire chief Scott McLean said by telephone, adding the two largest blazes in California this week - the Carr Fire and the Mendocino Complex Fire - were each ringed by at least three major reservoirs.

He said the tweets, after Mr Trump on Sunday approved a federal disaster declaration requested by Governor Jerry Brown for the fires, sparked a barrage of media queries to CalFire.

Mr Trump had tweeted: "California wildfires are being magnified and made so much worse by the bad environmental laws which aren't allowing massive amount of readily available water to be properly utilised.

"It is being diverted into the Pacific Ocean. "

Water, used in protecting structures and for dumping on flames from airplane tankers and helicopters, is critical but secondary to the larger manual efforts of clearing unburned vegetation to remove it as potential fuel around a fire's perimeter.

Dr Peter Gleick, one of California's experts on Western water resources, said Mr Trump appeared to be seizing on the wildfires to side with farmers on a separate debate over how to allocate California's finite water resources.