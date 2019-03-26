Officials call for end to online anonymity over racism, sexism

SYDNEY Players and officials called for netizens to be outed yesterday after an Australian Rules star was branded a "monkey" as racism again reared its head in the popular sport, days after a sexism row.

The social media comments were directed at West Coast Eagles forward Liam Ryan after he was reported for striking Brisbane Lions defender Darcy Gardiner.

A post on the official Australian Football League (AFL) Instagram account of Channel 7 - a broadcast partner - asked fans if the indigenous player should be suspended, to which some responded with racist language.

"Where did they get this monkey from, Melbourne zoo?" wrote one. Another posted: "The monkey should be banned for life."

The abuse came just days after leading AFL women's player Tayla Harris slammed online comments of an action shot of her kicking a goal as "sexual abuse".

She lashed out after the athletic image of her attracted derogatory comments on social media.

AFL Players Association chief Paul Marsh called for changes to remove people's online anonymity.

"More hatred directed at one of our players. This issue needs to be addressed at the source," he tweeted. "Change is needed so that these gutless people can't hide behind anonymity."

Ryan's West Coast teammate Nic Naitanui tweeted "these fools need to be held accountable at some stage".

In the wake of the Harris controversy, AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan admitted it was difficult to identify offenders who attacked athletes on social media.

The West Coast Eagles are based in Perth, and Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan called on operators of social media platforms to do more to prevent spread of derogatory comments.