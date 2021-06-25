Olympics: Japanese Emperor worried about Covid-19 spread

Emperor Naruhito's attendance at the opening ceremony on July 23 has not been decided.

TOKYO : Japanese Emperor Naruhito "appears concerned" about the possibility the Olympic Games could cause the coronavirus to spread as feared by many people, the head of the Imperial Household Agency (IHA) said.

The rare insight into the monarch's thinking on the Games lit up social media, with many wondering if there would be a formal address on the topic.

"The Emperor is extremely worried about the current status of coronavirus infections," IHA Grand Steward Yasuhiko Nishimura told a regular news conference yesterday.

"Given the public's worries, he appears to me to be concerned about whether the Olympics and Paralymics event, for which he is honorary patron, would cause infections to spread."

As news of the chamberlain's comment spread, "IHA Grand Steward" and related key words were tagged on tens of thousands of posts on Twitter.

The Emperor has no political power but is widely respected in Japan, although it is rare for him to make public statements.

His attendance at the opening ceremony on July 23 has not been decided, the IHA said.

Asked about the comment, Tokyo 2020 chief executive Toshiro Muto told reporters he did not believe the chamberlain's remarks indicated there were any problems with preparations for the Games, which were delayed for a year by the pandemic. "Our responsibility is to alleviate the concerns of the public and ensure that the Games are held in a safe and secure manner, and we will continue to work at that," Mr Muto said.

Many Japanese remain sceptical about holding even a scaled-down Games safely during the pandemic.