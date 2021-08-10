One Covid-19 death every two minutes in Iran, says state TV

Iran's new President Ebrahim Raisi getting his first dose of a home-grown Covid-19 vaccine in public on Sunday.

DUBAI One person is dying from Covid-19 every two minutes in Iran, state TV said yesterday, as the Middle East's worst-hit nation reported a new record daily toll of 588 fatalities.

With the authorities complaining of poor social distancing, state media say hospitals in several cities have run out of beds for new patients.

Some social media users have criticised the clerical establishment over slow vaccinations, with only about 4 per cent of the 83 million population fully inoculated.

Total deaths have reached 94,603, the health ministry said, while cases rose by 40,808 over the past 24 hours to 4,199,537 in a fifth wave blamed on the highly transmissible Delta variant.

"Every two seconds one person gets infected in Iran and almost every two minutes one person dies from the coronavirus," state TV said, adding that most of Iran's 31 provinces had moved from the lower risk orange level to red alert.

That compares to a reported rate of about one death per three minutes a month ago.