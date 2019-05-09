One dead in Denver school shooting

Children standing in a line outside the Stem School during the shooting

COLORADO: Two male students armed with handguns burst into a Denver-area school and opened fire on Tuesday, killing one classmate and wounding eight before being taken into custody, law enforcement officials said.

Two surviving victims of the attack at the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (Stem) School in Highlands Ranch, a Denver suburb, remained in serious condition, medical officials said.

Others were stable or had been discharged from hospital.

An 18-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene, Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said.

"Two individuals walked into the Stem school, got deep inside the school, and engaged students in two separate locations," Mr Spurlock said.

He told Reuters in a brief interview that the suspects, each armed with a handgun, opened fire in two separate classrooms.

Devon Erickson, 18, was named as one of the suspects, while the other was identified only as a juvenile.

Sheriff's deputies arrived at the school, located about 40 km south of Denver, within two minutes of the first reports, Mr Spurlock said, and "engaged the suspects."

REVENGE AND ANGER

Colorado ABC affiliate Denver 7 reported that a combination of factors, including revenge and anger, spurred the attack.

One suspect faced bullying for wanting to change from female to male and identifying as a male, the station said, citing law enforcement sources.

A man who identified himself as Mr Fernando Montoya said his 17-year-old son, a junior at Stem, was shot three times and that one of his son's friends was also wounded.

Mr Montoya said his son told him that one shooter walked into his classroom and opened fire.

"He said a guy pulled a pistol out of a guitar case and started to shoot."