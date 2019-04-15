World

One dead in shooting outside Melbourne nightclub, 3 injured

One dead in shooting outside Melbourne nightclub, 3 injured
Police and rescue services outside a nightclub in Prahran, Melbourne, where the drive-by shooting took place. PHOTO: REUTERS
Apr 15, 2019 06:00 am

SYDNEY: A drive-by shooting outside a nightclub in the Australian city of Melbourne inflicted "horrific injuries" that killed a security guard and wounded three men, police said yesterday, but there was no suggestion yet that the attack was terror-related.

Australia has some of the world's toughest gun control laws, adopted after its worst mass murder, when a gunman killed 35 people at Port Arthur in the island state of Tasmania in 1996.

Sunday's shooting took place around 3.20am in the lively entertainment district of Melbourne's south-eastern suburb of Prahran, police said.

Three security guards and a man queueing to enter the Love Machine nightclub were taken to hospital with gunshot injuries, police said in a televised news conference in Melbourne.

"It would appear that shots have been discharged from a car in this area into a crowd standing outside the nightclub," homicide inspector Andrew Stamper said.

The victims suffered "horrific injuries" from a weapon fired in close proximity, he added.

Johor ruler: Don't start talking about who has power
World

Stop 'wasting time', Johor ruler tells govt

Related Stories

World’s largest plane makes first test flight

Music for the masses winning Indonesian voters' hearts

India’s tycoons playing pivotal role in election: Report

SHOT IN FACE

One guard died in hospital, another man was in critical condition and two escaped life-threatening injuries. One guard was shot in the face, The Age newspaper said.

However, there was no suggestion yet that the attack was terror-related, a police spokesman said. No arrests have been made and the investigation continues. - REUTERS

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WORLD