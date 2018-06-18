One suspect dead, 20 hurt after shooting at New Jersey festival

Everybody ran.

That was how a witness described the shooting incident that killed one and injured 20 others at a festival in Trenton, New Jersey, NBC10 reported.

The shooting began around 2.50am yesterday.

Mercer County prosecutor Angelo Onofri told a news conference yesterday that 16 of the 20 injured were treated for gunshot wounds.

Four of those, including a 13-year-old boy, were in critical condition, CBS News reported.

Mr Onofri said two suspects opened fire during the Art All Night festival that showcased art, music and food. One of the suspects, a 33-year-old man, was killed. Another suspect is in custody.

The authorities said about 1,000 people were in the area when the shooting started.

They are now combing through the warehouse area where the shooting took place as part of the investigation to determine if there are additional suspects, Fox News reported.

Mr Onofri said "multiple weapons" were recovered.

Mr Franco Roberts told The Trentonian he witnessed a fight break out before gunshots rang out, with punches being thrown.

"I saw two punches and then heard several gunshots," Mr Roberts said.

He told the newspaper he thought something bad was going to happen because there were "more people outside than in the warehouse" standing around.

"Everybody ran towards the door," he said. "And the people fighting and shooting got mixed with the crowd that was running and they went out the door shooting."

Mr Angelo Nicolo told Philadelphia's 6ABC TV: "I saw two police officers escort a guy that got shot in the leg. They bandaged him up and whisked him away."

People at the scene said there were broken glass and debris everywhere.

The event started on Saturday and was expected to end yesterday afternoon.

"My sympathy goes out to the victims and their families," Trenton Mayor Eric Jackson said at a press conference yesterday morning.

"All shootings are a crisis. This is not just a random act of violence - this is a public health issue."

The festival has been cancelled following the shooting, the organisers said in a statement on Facebook.

"We're still processing much of this and we don't have many answers at this time, but please know that our staff, our volunteers, our artists and musicians all seem to be healthy and accounted for," the organisers added.

"Our sincere, heartfelt sympathies are with those who were injured."