Orange is the new blue

People in San Francisco and elsewhere in California woke up on Wednesday to a deep orange sky. The sky was so dark at times it appeared more night than day and was accompanied in some places with ash falling like snow, AFP reported. "The orange skies this morning are a result of wildfire smoke in the air," air quality officials said in a tweet. "These smoke particles scatter blue light and allow only yellow-orange-red light to reach the surface, causing skies to look orange." Wildfires are still raging in California, Oregon and Washington. At least six people have died so far.