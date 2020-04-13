Out of intensive care, PM Johnson praises UK's National Health Service

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was discharged yesterday, said he owes his life to the staff of Britain's state-run National Health Service.

Mr Johnson, 55, was taken to St Thomas' Hospital in central London a week ago, suffering from persistent symptoms of the Covid-19 disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Last Monday, he was moved into intensive care, where he remained until Thursday.

"I can't thank them enough. I owe them my life," Mr Johnson said of the staff at the hospital, just across the River Thames from the Houses of Parliament.

Mr Johnson was back on his feet by Friday, taking short walks between periods of rest, in what his office described as the early stage of recovery.

Britain's Covid-19 death toll neared 10,000 on Saturday, the fifth-highest national number globally, after officials reported another 917 hospital deaths.

"On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work. He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas' for the brilliant care he has received," a government spokesman said.

Ms Priti Patel, the Interior Minister, said in Saturday's daily government news briefing that Mr Johnson needed time to rest and recover.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth said on Saturday that the coronavirus "would not overcome us" as she delivered her second rallying message to the nation in a week.

The monarch, 93, the symbolic head of the Church of England, also said "Easter isn't cancelled" in her first ever address to mark the Christian holy day.

"This year, Easter will be different for many of us, but by keeping apart we keep others safe. But Easter isn't cancelled; indeed, we need Easter as much as ever," she said.

Last Sunday, the queen gave only the fifth televised address of her 68-year reign to say that if Britons stayed resolute in the face of a lockdown and self-isolation, they would beat the pandemic.