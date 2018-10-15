Out of Japan’s offices and into tents

TOKYO Unusual work venues are popping up all over Japan as companies try to move from chaining their employees to their desks towards offering staff more freedom in their working practices.

On the pavement in Tokyo's Marunouchi financial district, groups of businessmen clutching laptops sit on pillows around a low table... in a tent surrounded by glass buildings.

These temporary "outdoor offices" created by Snow Peak Business Solutions are also available in riverside parks in Tokyo suburbs and are proving a hit with companies keen to get staff out of the office.

Mr Yasuyuki Minami, who works for software giant SAP, said the unusual surroundings sparked "new business ideas" in their meeting held in the shade of the tent under the blazing sun.

Another option is the teleworking karaoke room offered by Japan's biggest karaoke operator.

Daiichikosho started the new service in April last year and now opens up its singing rooms for office space at 33 outlets.

For 600 yen an hour (S$7.40), users can display images from their computers onto the big screen on the wall usually used for lyrics.