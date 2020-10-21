World

Outbound Covid-19 testing launched at Heathrow to unlock routes

The tests will cost $140 each, and is available initially for passengers flying to Italy and Hong Kong. PHOTO: REUTERS
Oct 21, 2020 06:00 am

LONDON : London's Heathrow Airport yesterday began to roll out paid-for rapid coronavirus testing, with results in one hour, as it seeks to boost demand decimated by the deadly pandemic.

The Lamp saliva test will cost £80 (S$140) per passenger and is available initially for passengers flying to Italy and Hong Kong.

Both require passengers to provide evidence of a negative Covid-19 test prior to departure.

"(Testing) is a key part of the solution for getting travel moving again.

"There's a lot of support to make sure we can get these things up and running, and moving quickly," said Mr David Evans, joint chief executive of medical travel firm Collinson, which is running the tests with airport services company Swissport.- AFP, REUTERS

