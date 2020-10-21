Outbound Covid-19 testing launched at Heathrow to unlock routes

The tests will cost $140 each, and is available initially for passengers flying to Italy and Hong Kong.

LONDON : London's Heathrow Airport yesterday began to roll out paid-for rapid coronavirus testing, with results in one hour, as it seeks to boost demand decimated by the deadly pandemic.

The Lamp saliva test will cost £80 (S$140) per passenger and is available initially for passengers flying to Italy and Hong Kong.

Both require passengers to provide evidence of a negative Covid-19 test prior to departure.

KEY PART

"(Testing) is a key part of the solution for getting travel moving again.