Outbound Covid-19 testing launched at Heathrow to unlock routes
LONDON : London's Heathrow Airport yesterday began to roll out paid-for rapid coronavirus testing, with results in one hour, as it seeks to boost demand decimated by the deadly pandemic.
The Lamp saliva test will cost £80 (S$140) per passenger and is available initially for passengers flying to Italy and Hong Kong.
Both require passengers to provide evidence of a negative Covid-19 test prior to departure.
KEY PART
"(Testing) is a key part of the solution for getting travel moving again.
"There's a lot of support to make sure we can get these things up and running, and moving quickly," said Mr David Evans, joint chief executive of medical travel firm Collinson, which is running the tests with airport services company Swissport.- AFP, REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now