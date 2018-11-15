Outrage after teen Thai boxer dies in the ring

Anucha Tasako had been fighting since he was eight.

BANGKOK Thais reacted with shock and anger after a 13-year-old boxer died during a charity bout, reviving calls for a ban on muay thai fights between children.

Many fighters enter the sport at a young age. But the involvement of children who sometimes start under the age of 10 in bouts that use kicks and elbows to the head - often without headguards - has stirred criticism.

More so as the young fighters are often family breadwinners from poor families and bouts are subject to frenzied gambling.

Anucha Tasako collapsed after his opponent delivered several blows to his head in a bout on Nov 10.

Smartphone footage captured the grim moment he hit the canvas as assistants rushed into the ring to help Anucha. He later died from a brain haemorrhage, said the police.

Domestic media said he had been fighting since he was eight and had competed in more than 150 bouts.

His opponent, Nitikron Sonde, is around the same age, police said. He took to Facebook to express his sorrow.

"I regret it," he posted on Tuesday, "but I have to do my duty to win so I can make enough money to sponsor myself through education."

Neither fighter was wearing protective headgear.

A Bill to prevent those under 12 from taking part is under consideration. The draft is likely to gain support after the tragedy.

Outrage poured in as news of Anucha's death spread, with some blaming the referee for not stepping in sooner.

"He could barely stand. Why didn't the referee stop the fight?" one Facebook user said.

Thai Minister of Tourism and Sports Weerasak Kowsuratwas quoted in local media saying he would submit the draft Bill "as soon as possible".

But some defended the practice of starting fighters young.

"I don't agree with the draft law to totally ban boxers who are under 12 because 99 per cent of famous Thai boxers and Olympic winners began fighting when they were young," said Thai Olympic medalist Tawee Umpornmaha.