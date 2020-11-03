Outrage in China after man beats wife to death in public

BEIJING: Video footage and pictures that appear to show a man in China beating his wife to death as onlookers stand by and do nothing have sparked outrage and raised new questions about domestic violence.

Pictures of the assault first appeared on social media and in domestic news outlets on Sunday and have been shared millions of times.

State media said the violence erupted after the married couple accidentally hit a vehicle while driving an electric scooter in Shuozhou city.

The police said in a statement the woman was killed on Saturday morning.

"The suspect is in custody... and the case is being fully investigated," the police said.

In the footage, cyclists, motorists and pedestrians, including children, can be seen watching the streetside attack.