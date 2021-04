Over 1 billion Covid vaccine jabs administered globally

PARIS: More than one billion doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered worldwide, less than five months after the first mass inoculation programmes began to be rolled out, according to an AFP tally on Saturday.

At least 1,002,938,540 doses have been administered in 207 countries and territories, according to the tally compiled from official sources.

More than half, or 58 per cent, have been given in three countries: the US with 225.6 million doses, China with 216.1 million and India with 138.4 million.

However, in terms of the proportion of the population who have been vaccinated, Israel is in the lead, with nearly six out of every 10 Israelis fully inoculated.

That is followed by the United Arab Emirates with more than 51 per cent of the population having received at least one jab, Britain with 49 per cent, the US with 42 per cent and Chile with 41 per cent.

In the European Union, 128 million doses have been administered to 21 per cent of the population. Malta is leading the way with 47 per cent of its population inoculated.

Worldwide, the number of vaccine doses administered has doubled in less than a month as inoculation programmes pick up speed.

While the majority of poor countries have also started to vaccinate, mainly thanks to the Covax programme, inoculation is still largely a privilege of high-income countries, as defined by the World Bank, which are home to 16 per cent of the world's population but have administered 47 per cent of vaccine doses.

Low-income countries account for just 0.2 per cent of doses administered.

Despite the troubles that has plagued it since it was approved for use, the jab developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University is the most widely used so far and has been administered in three-quarters or 156 of those countries and territories that have started vaccinating.

The jab developed by Pfizer and BioNTech has been administered in 91 countries, or 44 per cent of the total, while Moderna has been administered in 46 countries or 22 per cent.