Over 100 MPs urge British PM to recall Parliament over Brexit

LONDON British Prime Minister Boris Johnson came under pressure yesterday to immediately recall lawmakers from their summer holiday so Parliament can debate Brexit.

More than 100 MPs have written to Mr Johnson to urge him to reconvene and let them sit until Oct 31 - the date Britain is due to leave the European Union. MPs are not due to return until Sept 3.

"Our country is on the brink of an economic crisis, as we career towards a no-deal Brexit," said the letter, signed by MPs and opposition party leaders who want to halt Britain's departure from the EU.

"We face a national emergency, and Parliament must be recalled now."

Parliament is set to break up again shortly after it returns.

Mr Johnson - whose government commands a one-seat majority - insists Britain must leave the EU on Oct 31, with or without a divorce deal.

Mr Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the main opposition Labour Party, wants to call a vote of no confidence in Mr Johnson's government after Parliament returns.

He hopes to take over as a temporary prime minister, seek an extension to Britain's EU departure date to stop a no-deal Brexit and then call a general election.

However, a YouGov survey found a majority would rather see a no-deal Brexit than the veteran leftist taking over and staging another referendum.

Some 48 per cent said they would rather Britain left the EU without a Brexit deal.

Some 35 percent said they would prefer Mr Corbyn became prime minister and held a second referendum on Britain's EU membership.