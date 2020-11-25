Over 3 million Americans defy travel warnings ahead of Thanksgiving

Some one million passengers passed through airport screenings on Sunday, the highest number since March.

WASHINGTON : More than three million Americans passed through US airports over the weekend ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, in defiance of health warnings, likely exacerbating a surge in coronavirus infections.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the US surgeon general and Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, all advised people not to travel for the holidays.

The Transportation Security Administration reported the traffic based on traveller numbers at airport security checkpoints.

For Americans, the long holiday weekend, which begins tomorrow, is traditionally the busiest travel period of the year, and this year may prove to be no exception.

Meanwhile, the seven-day average number of US Covid-19 deaths rose for a 12th straight day, reaching 1,500 as of Monday, according to a Reuters tally of official data.

That has further taxed already exhausted medical professionals, as coronavirus hospitalisations have surged nearly 50 per cent over the past two weeks and the US has surpassed 255,000 deaths and 12 million infections.

Even the White House is ignoring the advice of the Trump administration's own experts.