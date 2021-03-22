Over $3.5m raised for sons of Atlanta spa attack victim on GoFundMe

Protesters gathered outside the Capitol in Atlanta after the attacks on the spas highlighted anti-Asian hate.

WASHINGTON: Ms Hyun Jung Grant was one of the eight people killed when a shooter went on a rampage targeting massage parlours in the Atlanta area.

The single mother, 51, left behind two sons. So when one of her sons, Mr Randy Park, 23, created a GoFundMe page asking for help, it came in droves.

He set up the page on Friday asking for US$20,000 (S$27,000) and by Saturday, people had donated over US$2.6 million (S$3.5 million).

"My mother can rest easy knowing I have the support of the world with me," said in an update on the website.

In an earlier post, Mr Park had said he had not had time to mourn because "I have a younger brother to take care of and matters to resolve as a result of this tragedy".

The loss of their mother left them alone in the US, he said, as the rest of the family is in South Korea.

"She was a single mother who dedicated her whole life to providing for my brother and I," Mr Park wrote.

The brothers thanked people for their help in an updated post.

"To put it bluntly, I can't believe you guys exist."

The brothers said the money will go towards funeral arrangements and help them rebuild their lives.

The authorities in Georgia have yet to determine what drove the accused, a 21-year-old white man, who was charged with the killings at spas in and around Atlanta on Tuesday.

Robert Aaron Long told investigators that sex addiction led him to violence, but lawmakers and anti-racism advocates have said anti-Asian bias could have been at least part of the motivation.

Meanwhile, hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the Capitol in Atlanta on Saturday in support of the Asian-American community.