Over 5,000 displaced by Johor floods

The number of victims hit by floods in Johor has risen to 6,557 people from 1,694 families in seven districts as of 4pm yesterday. State health and environment committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said: "We have opened up 56 temporary relief centres in affected districts such as Johor Baru, Kota Tinggi, Kluang, Mersing, Pontian, Kulai and Batu Pahat."

The Star reported him as saying that Johor Baru has the highest number of victims with 2,452 people, followed by Kluang with 1,990 people.